Residents of La Ronge, Sask., will have their say in a few weeks on ways to reduce alcohol-fuelled crime in the community.

The town will host a public forum on the issue on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The forum will give residents a chance to weigh in on a host of proposals floated by the Northern Alcohol Strategy committee. The three-member committee was tasked by the provincial government with suggesting ways to prevent "alcohol-fuelled harm and crime."

One of the committee's 49 ideas is to ban the sale of liquor at bars and stores on Sundays, statutory holidays, month-end paydays and Canada Child Benefit payment days.

But the forum will also include talk on a more recent proposal from the La Ronge and District Chamber of Commerce: launching a "wet house" in the community.

La Ronge town councillor Matthew Klassen. (Town of La Ronge)

"What that would be is basically an establishment where people that are severely addicted to alcohol would have a safe place to be housed and to consume under supervision," said town councillor Matthew Klassen, who is also the president of the La Ronge Chamber of Commerce.

"It could help to get people off the street and out of the downtown and to give them a more safe environment."

Klassen said the idea, if approved by town council, would likely require an injection of provincial and federal funding.

After the public forum, all the feedback will be compiled and "a decision will be made on what portions of this plan or project will be supported and pushed for," said Klassen.

Links to online surveys will also be sent to chamber members and the general public.

"If they don't feel comfortable speaking in front of the whole group of people, then their opinions still get out to their leaders," said Klassen.