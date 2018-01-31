A 29-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man after an alleged altercation last week in La Ronge.

On Jan. 23, police were called to a business on the 1200 block of La Ronge Avenue where they found an injured man in a parking lot.

The 58-year-old man had life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in La Ronge before being transported to Saskatoon.

He died on Jan. 28.

Police say the 29-year-old suspect was arrested without incident on Monday.

He will make his next court appearance Thursday.