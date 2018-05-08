The teen who killed four people and wounded seven others in a mass shooting in La Loche, Sask., is set to be sentenced today.

The killer, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, will be sentenced as an adult after a provincial court judge decided a youth sentence would not be appropriate.

The shooter faces life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted murder, and likely won't be eligible for parole for 10 years.

He still cannot be named because of a publication ban.

In October 2016, the teen pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder in connection with the January 2016 deaths of 35-year-old teacher Adam Wood, 21-year-old teacher's assistant Marie Janvier, and teenagers Drayden and Dayne Fontaine, and the wounding of seven other people.