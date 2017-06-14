A case worker at the jail where the La Loche shooter is being held says the young man sometimes refers to himself as "famous" because the shootings were on the news.

In January 2016, the teenager stalked through the school in the northern Saskatchewan community of La Loche, firing a shotgun. He shot and killed Adam Wood, 35, and teacher's assistant Marie Janvier, 21. Earlier in the day, he had shot and killed teenage brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine at a home in the community.

Kilburn Hall case worker Chris Hales testified Wednesday that he has had several, lengthy conversations with the shooter at the young-offender facility.

During one in-depth conversation with the shooter, Hales said the youth told him that he shot up the school because he wanted to "see what it would be like."

"He made the statement that it was an 'extreme scary rush,'" Hales said.

According to Hales, the shooter said, "Everyone wants to know why. Everyone is constantly asking me why, why, why did I do this."

Hales said the shooter told him he was "messed up" and "obsessed" after watching mass shooting videos online.

Laughing about ISIS attacks

Hales testified he had to have conversations with the shooter on several occasions because the shooter joked and laughed about ISIS bombings or mass shootings on TV.

"He tends to glorify any violence," Hales said of the youth.

"He tends to minimize things and smile afterwards."

The shooter once slid a note under his door, Hales said. The note had a stick figure drawn on it with a gun to its head and said, "I should have shot myself when I had the chance."

Hales said staff took this seriously as a suicide threat and the shooter was put into a holding cell and checked on every five minutes. It was not the first, nor the last time suicide was brought up, Hales said.

Shooter has shown improved behaviour

Hales said the youth had shown improved behaviour during his time at the facility, describing the difference between the youth when he came into Kilburn and now as "night and day."

The shooter has skipped several grade levels and is now more engaged, Hales said. The youth has made "one or two friends" on the high security behavioural unit, mostly populated by violent youth offenders, though Hale added that a lot of the other young people on the unit frustrate the shooter.

Since the last hearing, Hales said the shooter has "made comments about jail being fun." He then had some privileges revoked.

The shooter was also "grandstanding in front of the other youth, saying that he was dangerous," Hales said.

Testimony continues Wednesday afternoon.