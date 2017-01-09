The principal of Columbine High School, the U.S. site of one of the most notorious school shootings in history, will speak at an event later this month marking a year since four people were shot dead in the northern Saskatchewan village of La Loche.

Frank DeAngelis will speak at the commemoration on Jan. 22, a day also serving as a day of observance for the two brothers and two teachers who were killed.

"I appreciate the visit by the principal of Columbine High School to La Loche to share with us his experience," wrote MP Georgina Jolibois in a news release. "This will help us heal together and cope with the pain that we continue to endure."

In April 1999, 12 students and a teacher were killed and many more people were wounded in the Columbine attack in Colorado before the two senior students behind the shootings killed themselves.

Also linked to the La Loche shootings aftermath, La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. CST today, and is expected to discuss new initiatives launched in the community since the Jan. 22 killings.

In October, a 17-year-old teen pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree murder, as well as seven counts of attempted murder. The teen, who has yet to be sentenced, can't be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Brothers Drayden, 13, and Dayne Fontaine, 17, were shot and killed in a house in La Loche. Soon after, two teachers — Marie Janvier, 21, and Adam Wood, 35, — were killed at La Loche Community School, where several other people were injured.

The memorial remains nearly a year after a teen shot and killed two teachers. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

A hearing to determine whether the teen responsible for the shootings will be sentenced as an adult has been set for May and June. Psychological and psychiatric reports will be presented at the hearing.