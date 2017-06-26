Ashley Janvier said he was nervous as he waited for people to arrive at the first ever Pride parade in the northern community of La Loche, Sask. on Saturday.

"I was like, oh my God, what if nobody [comes] here," said Janvier.

"But one-by-one people were coming and I was like OK, it's happening."

Ashley Janvier was one of the organizers of the parade, which was attended by about 100 people. (Submitted by Ashley Janvier)

As the crowd gathered for the community's first parade, the 23-year-old handed each one a rainbow necklace.

In one week, he and his boyfriend Edward Sylvester had rushed to fundraise enough for the walk and barbecue, collecting donations from community stores.

When the time came to start the parade on Saturday, he said there was a crowd of more than 100 people.

Janvier said the community had been accepting and supportive of the parade.

"Nobody wasn't being disrespectful even on social media," said Janvier. "Nobody wasn't commenting any negative things, everyone was just being positive for this event."

The crowd walked from the CenterPoint Grocery and Pharmacy to Washington Beach, where a barbecue was held.

Jazz Gailey walked with his dog Rocky in the parade. He said the event was a show of support from the community.

Jazz Gailey and his dog Rocky at La Loche's first Pride parade. (Submitted by Jazz Gailey)

"It's a really big thing for, not just this community, but anywhere in the world. Like, you shouldn't hide your choice of what you want to be," said Gailey.

"It felt great, it just made me feel like it's fine to be who you are. It's totally OK, you can be who you want to be without any judgmental people."

Although the parade was a celebration, there was also a sombre side to the event.

A moment of silence was held for a friend of Janvier's who took his own life recently and the young man's parents made an emotional speech to the crowd.

Janvier said his friend had struggled before coming out.

"He became a really awesome gay person, like he made everyone really happy, he's an outgoing person," he said.

"This whole town is broken-hearted 'cause of him, 'cause he took his own life."

Janvier said he and the other organizers plan to make the Pride parade an annual event.