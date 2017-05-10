A Saskatoon police sergeant has told an inquest into Kinew James' death that video cameras should be installed at the city's Regional Psychiatric Centre.

James died of cardiac arrest in January 2013 after she was found unresponsive in her cell at the facility.

The 35-year-old was serving a 15-year sentence for manslaughter, assault, uttering threats, arson, mischief and obstruction of justice.

Staff Sgt. Vince Ashmeade, the investigating officer, says video cameras would have confirmed James' interactions with correctional officers, nurses and other inmates on the day she died.

James' fellow inmates told the Elizabeth Fry Society, an advocacy group for women in the justice system, that she had asked for help from staff numerous times on the day she died.

The society has said it hopes the inquest in Saskatoon will lead to better care for aboriginal women with mental health issues who are serving time in prison.

Grace Campbell, James' mother, said video footage would make the timeline of James' death more clear.

"I want to know the full story," she said. "I hear a lot of `I don't recall.' There's been seven witnesses already and every single one of them said, `I don't recall.' "

The jury, during the inquest's first two days, heard from doctors and nurses who provided medical attention to James at the psychiatric centre. They noted James' history of obesity, self-harm, schizophrenia and diabetes.

James' brother, Cecil, said his sister did not have these conditions prior to entering the justice system.

"My sister didn't go in with a pre-existing condition. This is something that developed during her incarceration," he said, adding he was ready to have his sister come home.

The inquest is estimated to last two weeks and a total of 19 witnesses will testify.