A small group of people gathered in Saskatoon's Kiwanis Memorial Park on Wednesday evening to remember Kinew James.

The 35-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest in January 2013 after she was found unresponsive in her cell at Saskatoon's Regional Psychiatric Centre.

James was serving a 15-year sentence for manslaughter, assault, uttering threats, arson, mischief and obstruction of justice.

An inquest into her death is underway in Saskatoon this week. It's expected to last two weeks and a total of 19 witnesses are expected to be called.

At the park, gatherers spread out a number of photos of James at various stages of her life on the grass.