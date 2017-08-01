A family of four living in Kindersley, Sask., is facing deportation to a country rocked by political unrest, and many in the community are taking up their cause.

Originally from Venezuela, Wilmer Gonzalez and his wife, Vanessa Arrieche, along with their two children — Javier and Orianna — have lived in Kindersley for the past three years. Gonzalez has been working for the Heartland Health Region as a janitor at the hospital and also part-time at the Salvation Army.

In 2016, he was approved to stay and work in Saskatchewan under the province's Immigrant Nominee Program.

His work permit was due to expire in March. Shannon Falk, a friend of the family, says he applied to renew the permit with Immigration and Citizenship well before that but got a letter back in July saying his permit had expired and he needed a valid permit in order to apply for a renewal.

Now the family faces deportation to Venezuela, a country in turmoil following months of political violence that has left more than 100 dead.

Falk met the family because her son and Javier go to school together. She said the family came to Canada so their children could grow up in a safe place.

She said they're afraid of returning to Venezuela and have been hearing of murders, food shortages, and currency problems from their contacts there.

"I'm terrified," said Falk.

She said she's especially scared for the children going back to Venezuela, as the Gonzalez's youngest daughter has lived in Canada since she was two.

Falk describes them as "kind, generous, loving people" who were just getting by on what Gonzalez was earning — Arrieche could not work legally in Canada as she was on a tourist visa.

"They don't complain, though," she said. "They're just happy to be here.

"It's a loss to the community if they leave."

People in Kindersley have started a petition on change.org asking Regina-Wascana MP and Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale to intervene. As of Tuesday, the petition had 640 signatures.