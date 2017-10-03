Leslie Glauser, a 44-year-old woman connected to T&T Travel Ltd., will appear in provincial court in Kindersley, Sask., today.

Alleged victims of fraud starting coming forward in January 2016 with stories of trips they had planned with a travel agency, which fell through. Some said their travel agent failed to refund their money.

RCMP received more than 250 complaints about a travel agency in Kindersley, but never released its name. Some complainants told CBC News the company was T&T Travel.

Glauser is charged with fraud over $5,000, one all-encompassing count for the hundreds of complaints which were filed with RCMP.

Glauser is set to enter a plea of either guilty or not guilty today.