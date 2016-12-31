A woman from the Kindersley, Sask. area has died after a crash Friday night.

RCMP were called to the rural area of Brock at 8:51 p.m. CST. According to a release, there was only one vehicle involved in the crash.

A 51-year-old woman, who had been a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 48-year-old man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital in Kindersley, then airlifted by STARS air ambulance.

A 41-year-old man who was also a passenger in the vehicle was also taken to hospital. Police say he had non-life-threatening injuries.