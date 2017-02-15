A councillor on the Key First Nation, Sask., has been suspended after he was charged with 10 drug and weapon-related charges.

RCMP laid the charges after executing a warrant on the First Nation north of Kamsack around 5 a.m. CST Tuesday.

Clarence Papequash, 64, was previously convicted for trafficking morphine. He was chief of the First Nation when he was first charged.

As a current member of the band council, Papequash was in charge of social development, public works and the elders committee.

The First Nation said that along with being suspended as councillor, Papequash will no longer have those duties.

Papequash faces five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of an unauthorized firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition, careless storage of a firearm, careless storage of ammunition and possession of property obtained by crime.

Papequash is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 22.