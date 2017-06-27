For the past three years, Kevin Power has been driving the highways and side roads of Saskatchewan telling our stories through his podcast SaskScapes.

His show focuses on telling arts, culture and heritage stories of the rustic, rolling prairies. It has been downloaded by users across the world.

'I'm a curious guy. I'll talk to somebody in the grocery lineup about what they've got in their cart.' - Kevin Power

"It was basically born from my passion for podcasts," Power told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend in a 2015 interview. Power has since been nominated for CBC's #iamSK project.

"I have been listening to podcasts basically since they really started, long before they were the phenomenon that they are now."

The self-described talk-radio junkie said he had been wanting to do a podcast "for quite some time, while not having a clue how to do one."

He had been working for the non-profit group SaskCulture, when he mustered the guts to pitch to the group a podcast about Saskatchewan arts, culture and heritage.

He said they were game from the get-go.

"It's a dream gig, because I get to decide on the stories," he said.

Sixties Scoop series

The podcast includes a series on the Sixties Scoop: the period from the 1960s to the 1980s when child welfare authorities scooped up Indigenous children and adopted them out to non-Indigenous families.

The four episodes include interviews with Dr. Raven Sinclair, Wayne Smoke-Snellgrove, Lauren Reid and Carol Daniels.

"There is a 'through-line' in all four of these stories: the need to find cultural identity by connecting with one's family of origin; the ability of the human spirit to triumph over great sadness; and the joy to be found on the other side of that journey," Power wrote about the series on the SaskCulture website.

"While we all may not have the Sixties Scoop as part of our story, there are lessons to be found for us all."

80 episodes and counting

Power said the best part of the program is that there are no time constraints compared with traditional media.

"I appreciate what radio does, but I also know the time restrictions of radio," he said. "What I love about podcasts is that you can just turn the tape on and go."

Power said he simply started to indulge himself and his curiosity in developing stories. "I'm a curious guy. I'll talk to somebody in the grocery lineup about what they've got in their cart," he said.

He says in many cases the stories found him. And he considers himself doubly lucky, because he has the "luxury of being able to hop in the car and drive to all four corners of the province."

Power has created more than 80 episodes.

CBC Saskatchewan is embarking on an ambitious storytelling project to mark 2017. #iamSK will share stories of people who are helping lead us today or building our future in Saskatchewan.