The Kenosee Superslides are making a big splash, but not in the way shareholders in the operation might like.

On July 27, parents of a teen girl reported injuries following a ride down the slides. Rylynn Kohli's feet sustained deep cuts that may lead to nerve damage.

The slide was closed after the incident for several hours.

(Photo submitted by Julene Kohli Harmel)

According to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Health, Sun Country Health Region is responsible for administering and enforcing regulations, but the operators of the waterslides are responsible for inspection and maintenance of their property.

A public health inspector paid a visit to the Kenosee Superslides Monday morning after hearing reports of Kohli's serious foot injury.

The inspector's report confirmed that the slide on which Kohli's injury had taken place has since been repaired satisfactorily.

The Sun Country Health Region intends to take further action if more hazards are discovered, but did not specify what those actions might be.

Following this, Kenosee Superslides said it has decided to complete three inspections of its facilities each day, rather than the two it had previously required.

'Obviously we feel terrible'

Rylynn Kohli received seven stitches on Wednesday after the incident. (Photo submitted by Julene Kohli Harmel)

Kenosee Superslides are operated by a board of directors, elected by dozens of shareholders who have run the waterpark since its inception, 30 years ago.

"We have a maintenance department that looks after most of the repairs, however there are a series of different people who do work for us," said board president Mark Hawkins

"Plumbers, electricians, sometimes fibreglass people," he said.

The park has been renovating the slides on an ongoing basis over the last few years. The Free Fall waterslide at Kenosee was completely resurfaced this year.

Mark Hawkins asserts the slides are safe, and up-to-date.

"The slides are gone over with a fine-toothed comb and fibreglass repairs are made every year," said Hawkins, who estimates the park was spent $100,000 on renovations in 2017.

"Obviously we feel terrible that one of our patrons was hurt."