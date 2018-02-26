Sask. playwright Kenneth T. Williams is rigorously defending his play against allegations of cultural appropriation.

In December, a scene in Gabriel Dumont's Wild West Show was changed after a member of the Poundmaker Cree Nation complained.

However, Williams, a member of the George Gordon First Nation, said he didn't see how a Cree playwright from Saskatchewan could be guilty of stealing Cree stories.

Playwright Kenneth T. Williams is defending Gabriel Dumont's Wild West Show against allegations of cultural appropriation. (CBC)

"I want to know if he actually read the script," said Williams. "The allegations that were made were kind of interesting, because none of them were actually true."

Written by 10 playwrights from across the country (including Williams), the play tells the story of well-known Métis leader Gabriel Dumont after the Riel Resistance of 1885.

Poundmaker Cree Nation museum curator Floyd Favel says the play Gabriel Dumont's Wild West Show portrayed Chief Poundmaker in an inaccurate light. (submitted)

Poundmaker Cree Nation band member Floyd Favel complained that one scene in the play reinforced historical inaccuracies about the historic chief.

Chief Poundmaker was convicted of treason in 1885 in connection to the Riel Resistance. Eventually, he was proven innocent.

After complaining to the National Arts Centre, the scene was changed, and any reference to Poundmaker was removed.

'I want to know if he actually read the script.'

- Playwright Kenneth T. Williams

"The historic inaccuracies, I don't know what he was referring to," said Williams. "It would be kind of interesting to see exactly what was motivating that from his point of view."

While Williams continues to defend the scene as written, he felt changing it would be the best thing to do.

"We decided it would be better not to antagonize the people of Poundmaker," he said. "It was my scene, so I edited it, because I didn't want to antagonize anyone."

'A big adventure'

The play is a collaboration between Quebecois, Métis, First Nations and English playwrights, told through the lens of a travelling show similar to Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show.

Chief Poundmaker is remembered as a peacekeeper between the Cree and settler communities. (submitted)

"For me, I saw this as a big adventure," said Williams. "This was my chance to work with some major French artists in Canada, and to do something that is going to be outside the box for me as a theatre creator."

Williams said the play was a chance to take another look at Canadian history, which is usually dismissed as boring and unimportant.

"There's a story here that people have largely forgotten," he said. "There's a story in this province that is dynamic and thrilling."

Gabriel Dumont's Wild West Show will take the stage at Saskatoon's Persephone Theatre from February 27 to March 4. It has already been performed at the National Arts Centre and Cercle Molière in Winnipeg.