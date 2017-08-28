Using "Rural Roots, Urban Strong" as his campaign slogan, veteran Saskatchewan Party MLA Ken Cheveldayoff officially launched his bid Monday to become the party's next leader.
Word had leaked last week, after Cheveldayoff made the announcement before a cabinet meeting.
He joins Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Alanna Koch, Gordon Wyant and Jeremy Harrison in the race to succeed Brad Wall.
Cheveldayoff was first elected in northeast Saskatoon in 2003. He currently represents Saskatoon Willowgrove.
His had held several cabinet posts since 2007, and is currently the minister of parks, culture and sport.
3 things you may not know about Cheveldayoff
- He and Wall have known each other since high school.
- Cheveldayoff was a 10-year-old student in Blaine Lake, Sask., when he first met John Diefenbaker, and describes the meeting as having had "a profound impact" on him. Cheveldayoff went on to win the first Queen Elizabeth II scholarship for excellence in parliamentary studies, and served as a page in the House of Commons while attending Carleton University.
- In high school, Cheveldayoff started a vending machine company, and also began buying and selling sports cars. "That's how I put myself through university," Cheveldayoff said.
- MORE SASKATOON NEWS | 2 young girls credited with saving lives in Saskatoon house fire
- MORE SASKATOON NEWS | Saskatoon gets more money out of PotashCorp for water drawn from river