Using "Rural Roots, Urban Strong" as his campaign slogan, veteran Saskatchewan Party MLA Ken Cheveldayoff officially launched his bid Monday to become the party's next leader.

Word had leaked last week, after Cheveldayoff made the announcement before a cabinet meeting.

He joins Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Alanna Koch, Gordon Wyant and Jeremy Harrison in the race to succeed Brad Wall.

Cheveldayoff was first elected in northeast Saskatoon in 2003. He currently represents Saskatoon Willowgrove.

His had held several cabinet posts since 2007, and is currently the minister of parks, culture and sport.

3 things you may not know about Cheveldayoff