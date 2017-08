Ken Cheveldayoff says he's going to throw his hat in the ring to lead the Saskatchewan Party.

The parks minister made the announcement before a cabinet meeting yesterday.

The Saskatoon MLA says he will step down from his cabinet post in a few days and officially launch his campaign on Monday.

In the past, Cheveldayoff has served as minister of Crown corporations, minister of First Nations and M├ętis relations and minister of environment.

Tina Beaudry-Mellor and Jeremy Harrison are also hoping to be elected eader on Jan. 27, 2018.