Ken Cheveldayoff says he's going to throw his hat in the ring to lead the Saskatchewan Party.

The parks minister made the announcement before a cabinet meeting yesterday.

The Saskatoon MLA says he will step down from his cabinet post in a few days and officially launch his campaign on Monday.

In the past, Cheveldayoff has served as minister of Crown corporations, minister of First Nations and Métis relations and minister of environment.

Tina Beaudry-Mellor and Jeremy Harrison are also hoping to be elected eader on Jan. 27, 2018.