A judge has sentenced Keith Napope to seven years after he was found guilty of robbing a man who was stabbed to death in 2014.

With credit for time served and remand factored in, the 31-year-old will serve four years.

Napope was initially charged with manslaughter and robbery in the death of Johnathon Keenatch three years ago.

In September, a Saskatoon jury found Napope not guilty of manslaughter. He was found guilty on the robbery charge.

After the verdict, defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle said the robbery conviction carries a much lighter penalty than the manslaughter charge.

"The maximum sentence we typically see for robbery is the minimum for the type of manslaughter charge he was facing," he said

Pfefferle said in September that his client was "happy" with the not-guilty verdict on the manslaughter charge.

"In that case, he's got relief as far as consequences go for robbery rather than manslaughter. He's got two years in custody on remand," said Pfefferle.

Crown case mix of testimony, DNA evidence

Keenatch's nephew Tyrone Lafond testified that he glimpsed Napope's face when a mask he was wearing slipped during a drug robbery at Keenatch's apartment on 20th Street.

Keenatch was selling drugs and believed he was letting customers into his building, Lafond testified. Instead, a group of masked men stormed the apartment and tried to steal Keenatch's drugs and cash. Keenatch was fatally stabbed in the commotion.

DNA analysis of blood found smeared on walls and on a T-shirt linked Napope to the scene, said Crown prosecutor Bryce Pashovitz.

Pashovitz said Napope had a clear motive to commit the robbery. He was in the throes of a drug addiction, and knew Keenatch was selling drugs.

Witness testimony questioned

Pfefferle asked the jury to use common sense. He said the Crown did not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Pfefferle said Lafond contradicted himself when he testified that he saw Napope's face. Pfefferle said he had told police the robbers' masks never slipped.

"He lied, repeatedly," Pfefferle said.

Napope took the stand as the only defence witness.

He said he'd been attacked, beaten bloody and robbed days before Keenatch died. One his attackers wore a distinctive clown mask, he said.

Police found a clown mask in Keenatch's pocket after he died.​​