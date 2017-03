The RCMP is still conducting an internal review to determine the professional fate of a veteran member from Kamsack who pleaded guilty to impaired driving.

Sgt. Terence Wilson had 20 years on the force in January when he was pulled over driving erratically in Canora. He was off duty at the time.

He was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired driving over .08.

He pleaded guilty last month.

There is no timeline on the professional conduct review.