K+S Potash Canada has welcomed the first 177 of 531 custom-built rail cars at its Legacy Project near Bethune, Sask.

The company says the arrival of the cars shows how close they are to starting production.

K+S officials say the 177 cars are enough to complete one of three trains to transport its product to a potash handling and storage facility in Port Moody, B.C.

Spokesman Steffen Brill says once the trains arrive at Port Moody, they will be unloaded by automatic conveyor to a warehouse or directly onto a ship.

The rail cars will travel along 30 km of Canadian Pacific's recently constructed Belle Plaine subdivision, which connects CP's main line at Belle Plaine, Sask., to 14 km of newly constructed industrial rail line which is owned and will be operated by K+S.