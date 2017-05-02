Saskatchewan's newest potash mine is holding its grand opening Tuesday afternoon.

The K+S Bethune mine, located 60 kilometres northwest of Regina, is expected to produce two million tonnes of potash by the end of the year.

"With our new location, we are making a huge step forward in the internationalization of our potash business," said board chairman Norbert Steiner, in a release. "Bethune enables us to participate in future market growth, reduce our average production costs and strengthen our international competitiveness, which will benefit the entire K+S Group."

The German-based company expects to produce its first tonne of potash at the end of June. That potash will travel by rail to Vancouver, where it will be shipped to customers in South America and Asia.

This is the first new potash mine built in Saskatchewan in 40 years.

The mine project was originally named Legacy, but officially changed its name today.

Numerous dignitaries, including Premier Brad Wall, are expected to attend the event.

K+S started building the potash mine in 2012. The company spent $4.6 billion on the project. It is the largest mine in the company's history.

It's expected the Bethune mine will create 400 permanent jobs.