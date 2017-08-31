Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Saskatoon for two days to make remarks at a Liberal donor event, and meet with community groups and government officials.

Thursday evening, Trudeau will speak at a Laurier Club donor appreciation reception.

Friday morning, he is scheduled to deliver remarks with Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Minister Patricia Hajdu to recognize Eid al-Adha at Prairieland Park at 9 a.m. CST.

Then, at 10 a.m., Trudeau and Hajdu are scheduled to meet with the Saskatoon Tribal Council at White Buffalo Youth Lodge on 20th Street.

The two are then expected to meet with co-op students for a roundtable discussion at Gordon Oaks Red Bear Student Centre at the University of Saskatchewan at 1:15 p.m.

This is Justin Trudeau's fourth visit to Saskatchewan since becoming prime minister. His last visit to the Prairie province was in April, when he visited Gray.