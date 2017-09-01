Justin Trudeau is meeting with the Saskatoon Tribal Council as part of his two-day visit in the city this week.

"We still have a lot of work to do in terms of reconciliation," he told the tribal council, before the group started a private meeting at the White Buffalo Youth Lodge on 20th Street.

Earlier Friday morning, Trudeau spoke to thousands of Saskatoon's Muslim community at Prairieland Park.

Trudeau made his remarks at the city's Eid al-Adha ceremonies, along with Labour Minister Patricia Hajdu.

He said Canada does not tolerate discrimination and Canadians must show solidarity against Islamophobia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Eid al-Adha celebrations in Saskatoon. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

At a Liberal fundraising event on Thursday night, Trudeau spoke about the "widening chasms" growing between the political left and right.

He also addressed the contentious issue of a national carbon tax, which Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has vowed to fight in court.

Wall and Trudeau are expected to meet with co-op students for a roundtable discussion at Gordon Oaks Red Bear Student Centre at the University of Saskatchewan at 1:15 p.m. CST.

It is Justin Trudeau's fourth visit to Saskatchewan since becoming prime minister. His last visit to the Prairie province was in April, when he visited the rural community of Gray.