Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be stopping over in Saskatoon Friday after a brief visit to Saskatchewan.

On Thursday, Trudeau visited North Battleford, Sask., for a public meet-and-greet event.

The event was held less than a week before a federal byelection in the riding of Battlefords-Lloydminster. Longtime Conservative MP Gerry Ritz retired in October, leaving the seat up for grabs.

Other candidates in the riding are Rosemarie Ashley Falk with the Conservative Party of Canada, Matt Fedler with the New Democratic Party, Yvonne Potter-Pihach with the Green Party of Canada, and independent Ken Finlayson.

On Friday, Trudeau will attend private meetings in Saskatoon before heading back to Ottawa.

Voters in North Battleford head to the polls Dec. 11.