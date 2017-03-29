Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be travelling to Saskatoon on Wednesday.

Trudeau will be speaking with CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition.

Watch| Live streaming on CBC Saskatoon's Facebook page .

Live streaming on CBC Saskatoon's . Listen| CBC Radio One (540 AM; 102.5 FM-Regina; 94.1 FM-Saskatoon) or listen online.

He will also be visiting Saskatchewan Polytechnic at 1:45 p.m. CST.

Trudeau visited Saskatchewan's two biggest cities in January as part of his cross-Canada tour.