Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be travelling to Saskatoon on Wednesday.

Trudeau will be speaking with CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition. 

  • Watch| Live streaming on CBC Saskatoon's Facebook page.
  • Listen| CBC Radio One (540 AM; 102.5 FM-Regina; 94.1 FM-Saskatoon) or listen online.

He will also be visiting Saskatchewan Polytechnic at 1:45 p.m. CST.

Trudeau visited Saskatchewan's two biggest cities in January as part of his cross-Canada tour. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke in a lecture hall at health sciences building on the University of Saskatchewan campus in Saskatoon in January. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)