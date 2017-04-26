Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be travelling to Saskatchewan on Thursday.

Trudeau will visit the Lewis Land Limited Farm in Gray, Sask., in the morning.

He will also visit students at Miller Comprehensive Catholic High School in Regina in the afternoon. 

Trudeau visited Saskatchewan's two biggest cities in January as part of his cross-Canada tour.

He was also in Saskatoon in March.

While in Saskatoon in March, Justin Trudeau spoke with CBC Radio’s Afternoon Edition. He was asked about marijuana legislation, carbon tax and support for Indigenous people. (Courtney Markewich/CBC)