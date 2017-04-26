Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be travelling to Saskatchewan on Thursday.
Trudeau will visit the Lewis Land Limited Farm in Gray, Sask., in the morning.
He will also visit students at Miller Comprehensive Catholic High School in Regina in the afternoon.
Trudeau visited Saskatchewan's two biggest cities in January as part of his cross-Canada tour.
- Justin Trudeau pressed on Indigenous support at Saskatoon town hall
- Prime minister meets with RCMP cadets in Regina, visits university
He was also in Saskatoon in March.