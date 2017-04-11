Jurors at an inquest into the death of a man being held at a northern Saskatchewan RCMP detachment are recommending the Mounties upgrade their first aid and CPR training.

The six-member jury has ruled Desmond Roberts suffered a brain hemorrhage while in custody in La Ronge and his death was accidental.

But it's released several recommendations that include a call for RCMP officers to review their medical training, response and staffing policies to ensure proper monitoring of inmates.

Roberts was found unresponsive in his cell on May 31, 2015, and was taken to the local hospital before being transferred to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, where he died the next day.