Prosecution and defence lawyers are expected to make their closing arguments to the jury today at the trial of Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley, who is charged with killing Colten Boushie.

Stanley, 56, was charged with second-degree murder following the 2016 shooting death of the 22-year-old on his farm near Biggar. He has pleaded not guilty.

Boushie was in a Grey SUV that had pulled into the driveway of Stanley's farm. Five young people from the Red Pheasant Cree Nation were in the vehicle. They told police later that they had gone to the farm to seek help after losing a tire.

An altercation occurred between the strangers in the SUV and Stanley, his son and his wife.

Stanley told the court that he did not mean to shoot anyone that day. He said the gun went off accidentally, shooting Boushie in the head.

Jury selection took place on Jan. 29 in a Battleford community hall, followed by several days of testimony at the Court of Queen's Bench in Battleford from eyewitnesses, family members, experts and Stanley himself.

The 12-member jury was sent home Tuesday while Chief Justice Martel Popescul, senior Crown prosecutor Bill Burge and Stanley's lawyer, Scott Spencer, crafted their final remarks. The jury was told to be back at the courthouse before proceedings resume at 10 a.m. CST.

After closing arguments, Popescul will deliver his final instructions or "charge" to the jury.

The jury will be sequestered during deliberations. Popescul told jurors to pack clothing and other essentials in case deliberations go into the weekend.