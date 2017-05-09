A judge has sentenced a Saskatoon Hells Angel to 12 months in prison after he was found guilty of cocaine trafficking.

Rob Allen was found guilty in February. He had been arrested in a large police investigation called Project Forseti, which laid dozens of charges in Saskatchewan and Alberta as part of a wide-ranging drug and weapons investigation.

Allen's case hinged on Crown witness Noel Harder, who was working undercover with the RCMP.

While Harder acknowledged he never actually got any cocaine from Allen, Justice Grant Currie noted that there was no need to prove a deal took place or that there was even a sincere offer to deal drugs to make a trafficking conviction.

For his part, Allen insisted he never had any way of actually getting cocaine delivered to Saskatoon, but said he strung Harder along in order to avoid losing his source of OxyContin, which he became hooked on after injuring his back.

At a sentencing hearing earlier this month, the Crown prosecutor recommended Allen receive a five-year sentence. Allen's lawyer, Morris Bodnar asked for no prison time for his client, calling him an exemplary client.

CBC reporter Jason Warick will be reporting from court this afternoon. You can follow his tweets below. On mobile? Click here.