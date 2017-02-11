People in Regina took part in a global event aimed to bring love and healing to people through dance.

"Just to really bring some love into the world in anticipation of Valentine's Day," said Michelle Brass, who facilitated Saturday's event at New Dance Horizons.

Similar events were held around the world.

Brass said JourneyDance is relatively new and can be difficult for some to grasp.

A freestyle form of dance, Brass said it's a style where you move in the way your body wants to. To participate, you don't have to learn steps, you use your natural intuitive movement and your imagination.

"So it's really a healing practice," said Brass.

Brass says she heard from others who weren't able to participate Saturday who want to try out JourneyDance. She said she looks forward to hosting more events to share the dance with others.