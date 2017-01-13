As the mother of a Saskatchewan-born NFL player, Barb Ryan wears her pride with a Super Bowl ring on a chain around her neck.

Her son, Seattle Seahawks punter Jon Ryan, gave his mother the ring after his team won the championship title against the Denver Broncos in 2013.

"I wear it all the time. It's my good luck charm I guess — good conversation piece," Barb told CBC Radio's Morning Edition on Friday.

Barb Ryan wears her son Jon Ryan's Super Bowl ring as a good luck charm. (Tory Gillis/CBC News)

Solid start for Seahawks

With the NFL playoffs now underway, Barb hopes luck is on her son's side as well.

His team had a thrilling start to the playoff season, slamming the Detroit Lions 26-6 on Jan. 7.

Barb, who lives in Regina, was part of the deafening home crowd that roared as the Seahawks stole the game.

As a mother watching the match unfold, she said her focus was probably different than that of other passionate fans.

"You always watch for the laces being up and I always watch for him to be safe," she said.

"I'm always glad when he gets his punt away and no one's jumped on him."

'It's thrilling'

Barb said she had a lot of fun travelling to watch her son's games and seeing his interactions with fans.

She has even become famous by association, with some people asking her to sign their programs and have their picture taken with her.

"Going out for dinner with Jon a couple times before the game, people come up and give him five and congratulate him and they're so kind to him and so nice to him and it's thrilling," she said.

"He's a little mini celebrity there."

Super Bowl hopes

Barb won't be in the stands when the team kicks off against the Atlanta Falcons in Georgia on Saturday.

But she has high hopes for the Seahawks, predicting they'll win with a touchdown on their way to the Super Bowl.

If her son's team does make it to the field on Super Bowl day, she hopes it's not against the New England Patriots.

That is, unless it's to get revenge for the title they snatched from the Seahawks in 2014.

"That was just horrible: They lost in the last minute of the game and everybody knows the story," she said.

Saturday's game between the Seahawks and the Falcons kicks off at 3:25 p.m. CST.