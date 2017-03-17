Feist, Ziggy Marley, Michael Franti and Spearhead, and Serena Ryder are among the headline acts set to perform at the SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival in Saskatoon this year.

On Friday, the festival announced its entire 2017 ticketed lineup. The event runs June 23 to July 2.

Festival artistic director Kevin Tobin said the lineup would include not only jazz but blues, R&B, gospel and even a little country.

Other major acts to perform at the popular annual music festival include Walk off the Earth, Brett Kissel, Amanda Marshall, the Blind Boys of Alabama, Lisa Fischer and Grand Baton.