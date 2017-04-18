The Roman Catholic priest for three rural parishes in northwestern Saskatchewan is on trial this week for sexual assault.

Father Javier de los Angeles Cortazar is accused of sexually assaulting another priest more than two years ago. (Diocese of Prince Albert)

Father Javier de los Angeles Cortazar, 48, was charged after an incident at a cabin near Goodsoil, Sask., more than two years ago.

Shortly afterward, a fellow priest went to police, alleging Cortazar had sexually assaulted him. The victim's name is subject to a publication ban.

The trial is set to run all week at Court of Queen's Bench in Meadow Lake, Sask.

After he was charged, Cortazar continued to preside over weekly services and sacraments for parishioners in Goodsoil, Loon Lake and Pierceland.

The Diocese of Prince Albert's website now lists Cortazar as "on leave."

No one from the diocese has returned CBC's calls for comment.