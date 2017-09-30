World renowned primatologist Jane Goodall travels an average of 300 days per year, speaking about climate change and endangered species.

This year, one of her stops will be in Saskatoon.

"I was born loving animals," Goodall told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning. "I would spend every minute I could outside watching birds and worms and snails."

In 1960, Goodall first ventured into the forests of what is now Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania. The 26-year-old had a mission: to complete a long-term study of chimpanzees in the wild.

"It was my dream come true, but it was incredibly frustrating because the chimps took one look at this peculiar white ape and ran away," she said.

Goodall is known mostly for her groundbreaking work with primates that has spanned almost 60 years. She established the Jane Goodall Institute in 1977 to help fund research, education, community development and conservation.

Now, she said she wants to share her hope for the future through her dedication to youth-led action for sustainable change.

"People are becoming more aware but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll change the way they live, so that's why I'm spending huge amounts of energy and effort on developing a program for young people," she said.

"I want to tell young people that what they do matters."

Have questions for Jane Goodall?

Jane Goodall will be in Saskatoon for a talk at TCU Place on Saturday. (Michelle Valberg)

Now is your chance to ask!

Join us for a conversation with Jane Goodall, ahead of her talk in Saskatoon on Saturday night.

Tune into CBC Saskatchewan's Facebook page to watch it live.

We'll learn more about the world-renowned primatologist and environmentalist and open it up to audience questions. This event will start around 3 p.m. CST Saturday.

It will also be broadcast on the CBC News Facebook page and YouTube channel.