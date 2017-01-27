Saskatchewan RCMP are trying to track down a stolen trailer and the Jaguar that was inside.

RCMP say sometime during the week of Jan. 15, a 2015 Janguar XKR-S coupe and the trailer it was in was stolen from a storage facility in the RM of Lumsden. (Submitted by RCMP)

According to a news release, the theft happened in the RM of Lumsden sometime during the week of Jan. 15.

An industrial trailer, which was being kept at a storage facility, was taken. The trailer itself is described as an Amerilite transport trailer with the licence plate 518 JHQ.

Inside the trailer was a blue 2015 Jaguar XKR-S coupe. It has the licence plate 299 JLG.

Police say there are few of the luxury vehicles throughout Canada. They are asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle or the trailer.