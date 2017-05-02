A months-long investigation into a provincial land sale near Regina has garnered some major recognition for CBC Saskatchewan's iTeam.

Geoff Leo and Paul Dornstauder will both be honoured as co-winners of this year's Press Freedom Award. Every year, the award is given out to Canadian journalists who have made an outstanding contribution to press freedom.

"Working against obstacles including government opposition, lawsuits and delayed responses to access to information requests, CBC continues to publish stories on the land scandal," read a press release.

Patrick Lagacé of La Presse is also sharing the award with Leo and Dornstauder, for his stories about being subjected to police surveillance. He wrote several columns challenging the practice.

Paula Simon of The Edmonton Journal will be given an honorary mention for her exposé of abuses in Alberta's child welfare system.

The award will be presented at the Chateau Laurier Fairmont Hotel in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon.