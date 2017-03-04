One group fears Shariah law and opposes specialized rules to discourage Islamophobia in Canada.

The other fears a "fact-void" world and increasing discrimination towards Muslims.

And both will be protesting, and counter-protesting, outside Regina City Hall at noon on Saturday.

The protest

The original protest was organized by a group called the Canadian Coalition of Concerned Citizens to protest the federal Motion 103. The group is also staging protests at city hall in Saskatoon and in other cities across Canada.

The motion, tabled by Ontario Liberal backbencher Iqra Khalid, calls on the government to "condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination."

Mississauga-Erin Mills MP Iqra Khalid tabled Motion 103, which calls on the government to 'condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination.' (CBC)

Georges Hallak, the founder of the Concerned Citizens group, believes the motion opens the door to the growth of Shariah law in Canada.

"Basically this is the beginning of Shariah law, where anyone that doesn't believe in Islam, they should be silenced," said Hallak.

He also takes issue with the fact that the motion specifically refers to Islamophobia, saying it is not fair to create such a motion for Muslims and not similar motions for followers of other religions.

"I have no problem with Muslims, but we have the right to criticize any religion or belief in Canada," said Hallak.

The counter-protest

Chelsea Taylor doesn't agree that the motion limits freedom of speech.

She organized a counter-rally, saying Motion 103 is needed because Islamophobia is increasing.

She pointed to the arson attack on a mosque in Peterborough, Ont. in 2015 and January's mass shooting at a Quebec mosque.

"I would only hope that the motion after the massacre in Quebec, that it would single out Islamophobia," said Taylor.

"There are real, hateful incidents happening."

Taylor said she is also protesting against what she says is a trend in the growing misuse of facts and the spread of misinformation, particularly since the election of Donald Trump.

"So, we're trying to step out into the streets and say no," said Taylor.

"First of all, facts are important. Second of all, you know, this kind of fear around 'Shariah law's coming to Canada' is unfounded."

More about Motion 103

The text of the motion asks the government to:

Recognize the need to quell the increasing public climate of hate and fear.

Request the heritage committee study how the government could develop a government-wide approach to reducing or eliminating systemic racism and religious discrimination, including Islamophobia.

Collect data to contextualize hate crime reports and to conduct needs assessments for impacted communities and present findings within 240 calendar days.

The motion has generated backlash online, with petitions garnering thousands of signatures opposing the motion.

Some critics have mischaracterized M-103 as a "bill" or a "law" rather than a non-binding motion.