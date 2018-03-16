Prince Albert Police say they're frustrated that a woman convicted of acting as an accessory to manslaughter has been able to evade arrest for more than a year.

Tasia Natewayes, 32, was found guilty by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeals for her role as a getaway driver for a group of young men who killed Dakota Nayneecassum in Prince Albert, Sask. in 2012.

Dakota Nayneecassum, 18, was killed in 2012 and Tasia Natewayes was the getaway driver for his killers. (Dakota Nayneecassum/Facebook)

Naynecassum, an 18-year-old from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation had been visiting a friend in Prince Albert's West Flat neighbourhood when the group broke into the house. Nayneecassum died of a stab wound to the heart.

Natewayes had been granted interim release while she appealed her conviction to the Supreme Court. When that appeal failed in January of 2017 she disappeared instead of turning herself in. Prince Albert police Inspector Jon Bergen said he believes she's "well aware" that she's unlawfully at large and is actively evading police by staying away from Prince Albert.

Due to the investigation, Bergen wouldn't comment on where he believed Natewayes is but he said officers do have suspicions about where she might be residing due to family ties in the area. He said officers are limited in what they can do.

"We need to know with more than just a speculation that that person is reasonably there before we can lawfully enter into a residence to locate somebody or arrest somebody," he said.

Police in Prince Albert have been working with the RCMP on the file, as well as working with CrimeStoppers and putting the warrant for Natewayes' arrest into the national criminal database.

Bergen said, as an officer, cases like this one hang over your head.

"Of course we want to bring anybody before justice as efficiently and as soon as possible," he said.

"It just feels like a task that's not complete until it's concluded with the arrest."

Natewayes had been serving time at a healing lodge before she was granted interim judicial release pending the Supreme Court appeal.