Today the family of Kinew James could get one step closer to learning more about the 35-year-old woman's death at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon.

An inquest into the 2013 death is set to begin today at Saskatoon's Court of Queens bench and is scheduled to last two weeks.

James died of an apparent heart attack in 2013 while in custody at the forensic psychiatry facility.

Still questions about her death

Since then, her family and advocacy groups have raised serious questions about her death.

The inquest was pushed back more than a year so that James's family could get more disclosure.

The inquest will look at what happened leading up to James' death. It will take into account her medical history and outline exactly how James died.

According to allegations made by fellow inmates, staff at the federal prison hospital ignored James' dying calls for help.

The Winnipeg woman was already in poor health when she transferred to the RPC in late 2012. She had Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and suffered from recurring infections.

One report said James, who was diabetic, activated the emergency call alarm in her cell and told corrections staff that she was feeling sick and lethargic the night she died.

James was serving an aggregate sentence of 15 years for manslaughter, assault, uttering threats and other charges — many of which happened after she was first sent to jail.

The inquest begins Monday and is scheduled to last until May 19.

The coroner's jury will determine cause of death, and the coroner's jury can also make recommendations to prevent further deaths.

