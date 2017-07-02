RCMP in Pinehouse Lake, Sask., are looking for an inmate who escaped from a provincial correctional facility near the northern community.

Jade Ermine, 28, from Sturgeon Lake, Sask., escaped from the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp. He was last seen on Friday.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police say the area near the open custody facility has been searched but Ermine has not been found. Police say he may have headed to the Prince Albert or Sturgeon Lake area.

Ermine is described as 5 feet 11 inches, approximately 170 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police service or Pinehouse Lake RCMP at 306-884-2400 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.