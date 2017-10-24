Justice officials are asking for the public's help in finding a 24-year-old man who escaped from custody while attending a funeral with his twin brother, who is also incarcerated, on Tuesday.

Frederick Frank Frenchman is a federal offender serving a 1,048-day sentence. He was granted an escorted leave from the Saskatoon Correctional Centre to attend the funeral on the Little Red River Reserve.

Police said Frederick Frank Frenchman's initials are tattooed on his left hand. (Ministry of Justice)

Justice officials say Frenchman has this tattoo of a rosary on his left wrist. (Ministry of Justice)

The 24-year-old was serving time in Saskatoon while he waited to be transported to a federal facility.

Officials said he escaped at about 12:30 p.m. CST, while attending the funeral on the reserve, which is about 45 kilometres north of Prince Albert.

"We do have some indication that may suggest some assistance in the escape and we'll look to flesh that out with the police," said Drew Wilby, spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, adding the escape happened "quite quickly."

The man and his twin brother, who is also serving time at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre, attended the funeral together. Each man had two escorts, as per policy.

His twin is still in custody.

Frenchman was in full restraints when he fled, which consist of a body belt connected to handcuffs and leg shackles, according to Wilby.

The ministry did not provide further details about how he escaped.

Considered dangerous

Frenchman was recently convicted of aggravated assault and forcible confinement, according to provincial officials. He was sentenced last Thursday.

He has ties to the Little Red River Reserve, but his general whereabouts are not known to police.

Frenchman is described as 5-11" tall and weighing 163 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He has a rosary tattooed on his left wrist, along with his initials, "F.F."

Officials at Saskatchewan Justice say Frenchman is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

They said the RCMP have been notified and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact their local police service.

Looking at policy

Back in July 2016, a young offender escaped from a funeral on the Red Pheasant First Nation south of North Battleford, Sask. He was later apprehended.

Although Wilby said such escapes aren't common, both police and internal investigations are set to take place.

"Our internal investigation is designed to look at the policies and procedures we have, to determine if they're adequate," he said, "and determine if they were followed accordingly, so we'll make determinations as we go forward."