A 72-year-old inmate at Saskatoon's Regional Psychiatric Centre died on Tuesday.

Ralph Folster was serving an indeterminate sentence for rape, forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm. He started his sentence in 1971.

Corrections officials don't believe the death was suspicious, but say the coroner will need to determine the official cause of death. Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner have been notified.

Correctional Service Canada will be reviewing the circumstances of the incident.