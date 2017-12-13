An Alberta company has pleaded guilty to breaking occupational health and safety rules after a worker's arm was broken by a piece of machinery at a worksite in Saskatchewan.

In March 2016, a worker's arm was fractured after it was caught in a machine at a worksite near Saskatoon.

Last week, Inland Plastics Ltd. pleaded guilty to failing to provide a safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine.

The company was fined $25,000 plus a $10,000 surcharge in Saskatoon provincial court. The Crown withdrew one other charge.

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety said companies should inspect safeguards regularly to prove they're effective.