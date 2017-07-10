A 33-year-old La Ronge, Sask., man was airlifted from a northern trap line Saturday after sustaining an injury.

La Ronge RCMP say they got a call for assistance at around 9:30 p.m. CST for the injured man.

The trap line is located about 160 kilometres north of La Ronge.

Paramedics from La Ronge Emergency Medical Services were flown to the area by float plane.

The injured man was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP remind people to be prepared for any emergency situation while camping, hiking or attending trap lines, including bringing along a fully-charged cellular or satellite phone.