Accessory designer Helen Oro is making a name for herself internationally with her work.

The Saskatoon-based entrepreneur has travelled to Australia's and New York City's fashion weeks, and now the entrepreneur and mother of two is headed to Hollywood.

Her Indigenous-inspired accessories will be showcased at a fashion show as part of L.A. Live! events at the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Oro, from the Pelican Lake First Nation, is the only Canadian and the only Indigenous designer featured at the show, which includes designers from around the world.

"I'm beyond thrilled," she said. "This will be my first showcase in L.A., so it's really exciting."

Designer Helen Oro says she has no favourites with her pieces. “Each piece is breathtaking and tells its own story," she said. This photo is from the Startup Fashion Week 2017 in Toronto in October. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Her work takes traditional Indigenous designs and applies it to contemporary pieces, putting beadwork on accessories where you wouldn't traditionally find it, like sunglasses and high heels.

"I've taken beadwork and created modern day accessories that are worn with cocktail dresses to fancy events, for special occasions. I do really big statement pieces, chest pieces, things that you normally wouldn't see beadwork done and worn as."

She described beading as a way for her to learn her culture again and find herself, and she's mindful of the culture behind the practice.

"I've been very aware of what patterns I use, what I'm beading. I do know my history, and things I can and cannot use, so I've been very mindful of that: knowing my own culture."

Helen Oro is from Pelican Lake First Nation, and she now lives in Saskatoon. She showed her collection at the Startup Fashion Week 2017 in Toronto in October. (David Donnelly/CBC)

For the upcoming show, she says she's working non-stop. She's going for a "glitzy glam" look because it's L.A. and it she wants her work to stand out.

"I want each piece to shine when it hits the runway," she said.

An entourage of eight models will be coming with her. The troupe also went with her to Australia.

She's hoping to make connections in L.A. and have her work featured in stores there.