Some Indigenous families in Saskatchewan have waited years for this day to come.

They say the country will finally hear the story of their mothers, sisters and daughters.

They'll begin testifying Tuesday morning in Saskatoon for a national commission on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Three days of hearings are scheduled at the Sheraton Cavalier hotel.

"As we know, there have been hiccups and much controversy, but I'm positive, I'm excited to move forward," said Myrna Laplante, one of the founders of the group Iskwewuk E-wichiwitochik (Women Walking Together).

Her aunt has been missing for more than a decade. Laplante said it's been an intense few months as she and others prepared to tell their stories.

Process valuable for public and families

Laplante said it's important for the public to learn the scope of the issue, but it's also valuable for families like hers.

"We don't know if justice will ever be served in conjunction with her disappearance," Laplante said. "This may be the only time that we will have to tell Canada, to tell the public about auntie and what happened and how it affected us, and how it will continue to affect us for years to come."

Following a pipe ceremony and prayers, the public testimony is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. CST.

There will also be rooms for families to testify privately. Health supports and elders will be on site.