Hockey culture is tough, and Canadians know it. Minor hockey, where players are unpaid children, should, perhaps, be an exception.

"There's a culture there we need to focus on and change, which is developing and nurturing children so they can love the game, instead of not wanting to be part of the game because situations occur," said Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand, a longtime athlete and coach.

One such situation happened in November, prompting a press conference hosted by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

Josh Bear, 16, had been yelled at by his hockey coach a few weeks earlier. It was captured in an audio recording, including the profane language he used. Coach Kevin Rawlick and Bear had a few disagreements over the course of the season while Bear was signed to the midget AAA Yorkton Mawlers.

Bear was the only Indigenous athlete on his team, and his family believes he may have been singled out because of it.

He has since been released from the Yorkton Mawlers.

Rawlick has been put on probation, and must complete the Respect in Sport online course a second time.

Indigenous-focused training available, but not mandatory

Mark Arcand, the newly-elected chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council, comes to the role with an extensive background in coaching and sport. He believes all Saskatchewan coaches should receive Indigenous-specific cultural training. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

An Indigenous coaching module is offered through Coaching Canada, but it is optional.

The Coaches Association of Saskatchewan's website, though, describes the course as "essential resource" for those who "work with, or supervise youth of Aboriginal heritage."

Midget AAA hockey coaches in Saskatchewan must have prior coaching experience, and undergo additional training: two weekends at a high performance clinic, a written component, assessment in both games and practices, plus checking and goaltending courses. The training and evaluation take days.

Cultural training, though, takes four hours.

"You have to remember, when you're dealing with the entire province, there's areas of the province where the Aboriginal population is really non-existent and there's probably more from a new Canadian population which is directly dealt with within Respect in Sport," said Kelly McClintock, general manager of the Saskatchewan Hockey Association, under the umbrella of Sask Sport.

Saskatchewan is home to 74 First Nations, and many Indigenous people live off-reserve.

Every coach involved with the North American Indigenous Games is trained using Coaching Canada's Indigenous coaching module.

"If we're doing it as First Nations people, that's reconciliation for ourselves. Why can't other organizations do it? What are they afraid of? It's for the betterment," said Arcand.

Sport and culture training 'should be equally balanced'

Saskatchewan Hockey Association general manager Kelly McClintock says there is an Indigenous-specific cultural sensitivity program offered to all coaches, 'but not all coaches take it.' (CBC News)

The current standard in Saskatchewan — the Respect in Sport course — "is just making a coach aware that you might have kids on your team that come from diverse cultural backgrounds and to be sensitive to them and got get into any racial comments," according to McClintock.

Cultural sensitivity needs to go further than not making racial slurs, according to Saskatoon's Tribal Chief.

"They [First Nations children] have come through a lot of struggles of residential school; there's a lot of intergenerational gaps that people aren't addressing. If things don't support that individual, they feel like they have nowhere to turn," said Arcand.

"I think everybody that deals with First Nations children, from grassroots level to high level, should have the opportunity to learn about First Nations people. This is a year of reconciliation."

As the fastest-growing demographic in Canada ... it's really important you start working with First Nations now rather than later. - Jason Peters, Indigenous sports advocate

A coach's cultural understanding "should be equally balanced" with their practical training, Arcand said. He also believes coaches should be evaluated continually throughout their careers, rather than just at the beginning.

"Really, [the Aboriginal coaching module] should be offered to any coach that will come into contact with an Aboriginal athlete," said Jason Peters, a former rugby and football player, and the CEO of Aboriginal Sport and Recreation New Brunswick.

Peters works with national organizations like the Aboriginal Sport Circle, of which FSIN is a member, and Coaching Canada.

"Most Indigenous people love to laugh, love to talk, but sometimes they feel really uncomfortable participating in sport outside their community because they don't necessarily feel welcome," he said.

Reconciliation through sport 'can be quite simple'

"As the fastest-growing demographic in Canada, four to one over any other demographic, it's really important you start working with First Nations now rather than later," said Peters.

Even if some minor hockey coaches in Saskatchewan have no players of Indigenous heritage on their team now, chances are they will, in a few years.

Peters believes First Nations athletes need to be understood — physically and socially — to thrive.

"There's also a lot of shame in First Nations communities that people don't feel welcome outside their community just because of the way they've been treated in the past," said Peters.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council is attempting to strengthen reconciliation through a new program with the University of Saskatchewan.

Close to 70 young Indigenous athletes from across the province have been recruited to participate in Youth Leadership Through Sports, where they will be trained by elite-level coaches, and guided to find where their skills lie.

"It's reinforcing a good, positive structure so they can get the best out of the child," said Arcand.