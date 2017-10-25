Jaris Swidrovich's family was "shocked and disappointed" to see a worksheet with references to "Indians" and "Eskimos" sent home with his niece, a third grader at a Saskatoon Catholic school.

"At the same time [we were] understanding of how such things do happen, and they can happen anywhere," he said.

The sheet brought home by Swidrovich's niece was a crossword containing terms to be matched with descriptions.

"One of the descriptions depicted people who sometimes wear headbands with feathers, and the word she had to match it up with was Indians, or as I would say, First Nations," said Swidrovich.

"The other term what I would refer to as Inuit people was described as Eskimos, as often living in igloos."

Swidrovich's worry is for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous children in the classroom.

"For the Indigenous children out there, seeing these stereotypes perpetuated could perhaps be damaging to their self-confidence," he said.

For non-Indigenous children, he believes this kind of homework perpetuates an outdated, "Hollywood-style" image of Indigenous people.

"The Inuit and First Nations people I know live in condos and houses, and wear white coats, and they're physicians, and pharmacists, and nurses and teachers and all of that," said Swidrovich,a doctor of pharmacy and member of Yellow Quill First Nation.

Moving forward

The teacher who sent the worksheet home has since apologized for "lack of judgment," according to Greg Chatlain, director of education for Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

"She's discussed this with the students, using it as a good learning tool for herself and for the students as to the importance of language, and following up with an apology to the parents in the classroom as well, showing what's been done."

Swidrovich and his family have been pleased with the school division's response, and Swidrovich plans to make a presentation to his niece's class.

"I want to tell them about my own story and my family's story, and the Indigenous people I know and see and what they wear," he said.

The handout was not given to any other students in Saskatoon Catholic schools, and the division is now focused on reviewing teaching materials to ensure the content is appropriate.

Earlier this month, another Grade 3 handout caused controversy in Moose Jaw, Sask. The homework sheet contained derogatory references to Indigenous women and children.