Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley lied in court about events that led to the fatal shooting of Colten Boushie, the prosecutor told the jury at Stanley's murder trial today.

"I'm suggesting he told you a bit of a story here ... he did not tell the truth," senior Crown prosecutor Bill Burge said during his closing arguments. "He is shading the evidence."

Boushie, 22, was fatally shot on Stanley's Biggar-area farm in August 2016. Stanley has pleaded not guilty. Boushie was in an SUV that had pulled into the driveway of Stanley's farm, along with other young people from the Red Pheasant Cree Nation. An altercation occurred between the strangers in the SUV and Stanley, his son and his wife.

Jury selection took place on Jan. 29 in a Battleford community hall, followed by several days of testimony from eyewitnesses, family members, experts and Stanley himself.

Chief Justice Martel Popescul is expected to give his final instructions or "charge" to the jury this afternoon. The jury is expected to be sequestered and begin deliberating shortly after. Popescul told jurors yesterday to pack clothing and other items in case deliberations continue into the weekend.

Crown's closing statement

In his closing statement Thursday, Burge questioned the version of events Stanley related in court. Burge said things could not possibly have happened the way Stanley said they did.

For example, Stanley said he feared his wife was pinned under the visitor's vehicle when the gun went off. However, the trial heard Stanley went to speak with his son, Sheldon immediately after the shooting rather than check under the vehicle for his wife, Burge said.

As for the theory a "hang fire" in the handgun caused it to fire, Burge said both the RCMP and defence experts testified they are exceedingly rare and typically last only a fraction of a second. Neither expert could find anything to indicate that the gun malfunctioned, Burge said.

Burge said jurors can conclude Stanley is guilty of murder. He added that there is ample evidence of careless use of firearms to at least convict Stanley of manslaughter.

"[The trigger] was pulled intentionally. I'm suggesting that's murder," Burge said.

The prosecutor said Stanley didn't know how many bullets he loaded in the handgun, and didn't know how many times he pulled the trigger.

"This is no way for a person to keep track of his ammunition. I would suggest it's a very irresponsible way to handle a handgun," Burge said.

Defence's closing arguments

Before Burge spoke to the jury, Stanley's lawyer, Scott Spencer gave his final arguments.

Spencer encouraged jurors today to imagine how they would have reacted during the confrontation with Colten Boushie and his friends.

"Put yourself in Gerry's boots ... What this trial comes down to is whether Gerry acted reasonably," Scott Spencer told the jury Thursday morning during closing arguments at Stanley's second-degree murder trial at the Court of Queen's Bench in Battleford, Sask.

"It's a tragedy, but it's not criminal. You must acquit," said Spencer.

There are some points that are "debatable," Spencer said, adding a conviction requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Spencer repeatedly said Boushie's friends lied when they were in the witness box.

"What's frustrating for me is that they are still not telling the truth."

Spencer told jurors that Boushie's friend Belinda Jackson was the only witness to say Stanley shot Boushie. Spencer said her testimony was "dangerous, malicious" and untrue. He said she has changed key details of her story multiple times since Boushie's death.

Spencer said no one knows exactly why Stanley's handgun went off, killing Boushie. He said the best theory is the gun did not function properly and went off by mistake.

"Bottom line is that Gerry was in a nightmare situation. He didn't have any intention of hurting anyone," Spencer said during his roughly 75-minute address.